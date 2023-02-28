Scoring 230 runs in six innings at an average of 46, Wolvaardt scored three fifties with the last one coming in Sunday’s final against Australia.

South Africa’s opening batsman Laura Wolvaardt finished the T20 Women’s World Cup as the leading runs-scorer in the competition.

But her knock of 61 off 48 balls was not enough to get her team over the line, as Australia won the match by 19 runs.

Laura Wolvaardt does the 3-peat as her seventh T20I half-century is also her third in a row

Still, Wolvaardt is one of three South Africans in the Team of the Tournament - the others are fellow opening batsman Tazmin Brits and fast bowler Shabnim Ismail.

Wolvaardt says of the World Cup experience on home soil: “It’s been such an incredible tournament to be part of. I live just across the road from Newlands, so it was a once in a lifetime experience…