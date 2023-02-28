South Africa’s opening batsman Laura Wolvaardt finished the T20 Women’s World Cup as the leading runs-scorer in the competition.
Scoring 230 runs in six innings at an average of 46, Wolvaardt scored three fifties with the last one coming in Sunday’s final against Australia.
But her knock of 61 off 48 balls was not enough to get her team over the line, as Australia won the match by 19 runs.
BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK— Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) February 26, 2023
Laura Wolvaardt does the 3-peat as her seventh T20I half-century is also her third in a row#T20WorldCup #AUSvSA #MyHero #AlwaysRising pic.twitter.com/eNgKGJi8eH
Still, Wolvaardt is one of three South Africans in the Team of the Tournament - the others are fellow opening batsman Tazmin Brits and fast bowler Shabnim Ismail.
The all-time Women's #T20WorldCup leading wicket taker - Shabnim Ismail 💯#MyHero #AlwaysRising pic.twitter.com/RsLylQ7eVk— Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) February 26, 2023
Wolvaardt says of the World Cup experience on home soil: “It’s been such an incredible tournament to be part of. I live just across the road from Newlands, so it was a once in a lifetime experience…
“You could hear every single cheer from the crowd and it’s something I never really experienced. It’s been really special…
“I am really proud of the girls and what we achieved.”
The time has come Mzansi! Let's #TurnItUp 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 These are our Heroes!#T20WorldCup #MyHero #AlwaysRising pic.twitter.com/X8wOoYn4sb— Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) February 26, 2023
T20 WORLD CUP TEAM OF THE TOURNAMENT
Tazmin Brits (South Africa), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Nat Sciver-Brunt (England), Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), Richa Ghosh (India), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Karishma Ramharack (West Indies), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Darcie Brown (Australia) and Megan Schutt (Australia) 10 wickets at 12.50.