With the SA20 reaching its climax this weekend and the second and final Test starting next week, mense are dik of seeing an under-strength Proteas lineup against the Kiwis.

The Proteas got hammered by 281 runs in the first Test against New Zealand on Wednesday, and now fans are calling on Cricket South Africa to send in the big guns.

Captained by Neil Brand, who was one of six debutants in the first Test in the absence of the regular stars who were unavailable because of the SA20, South Africa totalled scores of 162 (Keagan Petersen 45; Matt Henry 3/31) and 247 (David Bedingham 87; Kyle Jamieson 4/58) in their two innings, with the Black Caps getting 511 (Rachin Ravindra 240, Kane Williamson 118; Brand 6/119) and 179/4 (Williamson 109; Brand 2/52) declared.

Leader: Proteas’ Neil Brand. Picture: @ProteasMenCSA

It was a one-sided contest, with Bedingham saying: “It was a tough Test for us…“For us to get 162 all out in the first innings was a massive downer, but I don’t want to look at the negative because we’ve got another Test that we will try and win and hopefully we’ll take a lot of learnings from this Test…”

A winning start to the Tegel Test Series at Bay Oval! Kyle Jamieson (4-58) and Mitch Santner (3-59) leading the push to victory on Day 4. Scorecard | https://t.co/W6fz0adYsU pic.twitter.com/qfyD4um7yk — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 7, 2024

With that Test starting on Tuesday, @DanCricket93 writes on X: “I assume all the Proteas players that have been knocked out of the SA20 tournament are on their way to NZ to try save us from our first series loss against the Black Caps?”