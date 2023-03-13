Following a week of walking around breë bors after beating Manchester United 7-0, coach Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool came crashing down to earth with a 1-0 defeat to sukkeling Bournemouth on Saturday. The defeat left the Reds six points behind Tottenham Hotspur in the race for fourth in the Premier League, albeit with a game in hand over their rivals.

Still, Klopp admits the Cherries gave them a "massive knock" to their top-four hopes and confidence.

One guy who will feel that knock more than others is attacker Mo Salah, who missed the chance to cancel out Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing's tap home in the 28th-minute when he smashed a penalty kick wide 20 minutes from time. Winner: Hero Philip Billing With fans in disbelief, Klopp, whose team has not had the best of seasons to date, says: "This game was a massive knock and how it is with knocks, you have to take them, you have to have a look how big the scars are and then you go from there."

Frustrated: Jurgen Klopp The Reds, though, had other big chances too. Virgil van Dijk had a sixth-minute header cleared off the line, before the Cherries gave their first warning of the day as Dango Outtara messed up his finish on the counter. Cody Gakpo then stabbed in a headed Darwin Nunez assist after 13 minutes, only to have it chalked off for offside.