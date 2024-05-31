A Capricorn woman who was left paralysed after a police van drove over her and then sped off says the driver is now taunting her. Two months later, Nolwazi Tsephang Tokhwe says the suspect has still not been arrested and is working at Muizenberg Police Station.

On 23 March, the mother of two had been looking for her niece and nephew when the incident happened. “I was bumped over by the marked police van in March this year and was left by the police lying on the road like a dog. “A case has been opened, but nothing is being done with it. It has been a very difficult time for me as I am currently in a wheelchair.

Nasty: Officer drove over Nolwazi in March. Picture: supplied “The Muizenberg police are telling me to be patient and wait. I have asked why it has taken this long for them to arrest the suspect. All I want is justice.” She said the officer still drives around Capricorn. “It feels like he is taunting me or trying to prove a point that he has power, on Saturday he drove slowly in my street. “The colonel who opened the case for me has since retired from the provincial office and now I don’t know what has happened.

“I am on unpaid leave and unable to pay school fees for my kids. Meanwhile, this officer’s life continues, he goes to work and has not lost any salary since March.” After the incident, Capricorn residents protested in front of the cop shop demanding the officer be brought to book. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, previously said that Muizenberg police are investigating cases of reckless and negligent driving and public violence.