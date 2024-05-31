A group of young skollies is terrorising Hanover Park residents by causing chaos and smashing their windows with bricks at night. Scared residents have since opened criminal cases and captured videos of the violent attacks.

Mense living in Oribi Court say they have come under siege by the Incredible Gifted Bastards (IGBs) who have allegedly gone to war with members of the Ghetto Kidz gang, who have historically had control over the block of council flats. A 58-year-old mom says on Saturday night, a large group of youngsters descended on the court armed with bricks, which they used to smash the windows of ground floor flats. Shattered: Elderly resident of Oribi Court. Photographer: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. “It happened just before 10pm and they just arrived and smashed windows with bricks. We were all scared and moved away from the windows and luckily nobody was hurt. We went to the police to report cases against them because this is the second time now in a month. They did not try to recruit any of the children in my family for the IGBs but we know they are trying to take over turf here.”

A 67-year-old ouma says her teen granddaughter was standing near the window when one of the boys used an unknown weapon to bash it in. “I was at the back of the house where we were playing dominoes. My granddaughter shouted that they are breaking windows and just as she went to look, a guy came and smashed the window in,” the ouma says. “Some people says he had a big knife and others say it was like a baton, but I cannot say because I wasn’t in the lounge.

”These boys are terrorising us and we can’t live like this. I would have opened a case if I could identify those who did it. Some people have put up cardboard and covered the holes with clingwrap. “They are fighting for control over the court and now they just smash anyone’s windows to try and prove a point. There was some police here but they were out numbered.” Smashed: Bricks thrown at windows. Photographer: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Videos of the attack show the large group running through the court, smashing windows with various objects as residents scream at them.