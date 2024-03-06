Arsenal entered the record books as a 6-0 demolition of Sheffield United on Monday kept the Gunners on Liverpool and Manchester City’s tails in the Premier League title race. Martin Odegaard, Jayden Bogle’s own goal, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice put the visitors 5-0 at half-time before Ben White rounded off the scoring.

Mikel Arteta’s men became the first side to ever win three consecutive away games in the English top-flight by five or more goals. Praise: Chris Wilder. Picture: Nick Potts And captain Martin Odegaard couldn’t hide his delight at their vuurwarm form, saying: “When we had the ball, we were in a good mood. “Created a lot, scored the goals early on - a nice performance.”

By contrast, Sheffield United also set a new record by becoming the first English top-flight side to concede five or more goals in three straight home matches. And their coach Chris Wilder says: “It’s a painful season and the boys are a damaged group of players. “They [Arsenal] were in a different league, a different planet to us. We couldn’t lay a glove on them.”

Arsenal’s stunning streak of 31 goals in seven consecutive Premier League wins since a winter break has at least built up a big advantage over their rivals should the title be decided on goal difference. Take a closer look at the win over Sheffield United 🔍



🗞️ Adrian Clarke has analysed and delved into the key facts and stats following yesterday's victory👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 5, 2024 They remain in third, just two points behind leaders Liverpool and one adrift of defending champions City. However, Arteta’s men can go top with victory at home to Brentford on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s showdown between Liverpool and City at Anfield.