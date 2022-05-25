New Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has given his public vote of confidence for struggling club captain Harry Maguire. But whether he will skipper Manchester United next term remains to be seen.

Asked if Maguire will lead the team again after a moeilike season, Ten Hag says: “Next season is a different season, he is a great player. He already achieved a lot and also [made a] contribution to Man United. I am looking forward to working with him.” CLEAR: New coach Erik ten Hag One man who could take over the captain’s armband from Maguire is veteran star man Cristiano Ronaldo. Asked if Ronaldo, 37, is part of his plans going forward, Ten Hag says: “Of course.”

Pushed on what he expects from the Portugal ace, Ten Hag added: “Goals!”, before adding he will speak to Ronaldo “first before I talk with you”, with regards to a possible leadership position. SHINNING LIGHT: Ronaldo, right Meanwhile, club bosses the Glazers will back Ten Hag to bring in fresh talent ahead of the new season. In a rare interview with Sky Sports, Avram Glazer says of the season that was: “It’s a disappointing season for everyone and we're going to work hard to make next season a better season.”