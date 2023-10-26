Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has Manchester City in his sights after scoring the only goal in Tuesday night’s must-win Champions League clash with Copenhagen. Making only his sixth appearance this season after falling out-of-favour with coach Erik ten Hag and being stripped of the captaincy at the start of the season, Maguire headed home a Christian Eriksen cross in the 72nd minute.

United also needed Andre Onana to save former United hero Henrik Larsson’s laaitie Jordan’s injury-time penalty to seal a 1-0 win after coming into the game bottom of Group A after losing their opening two matches. An important three points on an emotional night! ✔️#MUFC || #UCL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 24, 2023 With treble winners City up next in Sunday’s home Prem derby, Maguire says: “I’m just really happy to help the team and to contribute to the team winning football matches. Stepped up when it mattered.



🧤 @AndreyOnana#MUFC || #UCL pic.twitter.com/DXItJ94EG6 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 24, 2023 “It’s been tough for me not playing as much as I have done it throughout my career.