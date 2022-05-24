New Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag declared it will take time before the Red Devils are competing for the top prizes again. The Dutchman had his first press conference at Carrington yesterday, confirming Mitchell van Graan and assistant to legendary former coach Alex Ferguson, Steve McClaren as his first-team coaches.

But asked what the future holds for United, who finished sixth in the Premier League season and never got close to a trophy, he says: “I don't think about that at this moment. “I'm thinking that this is a project and it takes time. We want to win every game. “We go from game to game and then we'll see."