Quinton de Kock must just be allowed to fly freely according to Proteas stand-in captain Aiden Markram. De Kock has been on fire in India at the Cricket World Cup to date, scoring three hundreds in five innings and totalling 407 runs at an average of 81 - the latest of his tons being the 174 runs he scored when SA klapped Bangladesh by 149 runs Tuesday.

Of his opener who will retire from ODI cricket at the end of the World Cup and how he fits into their game plan, Markram says: "We all know Quinton to be the free-spirited guy that he is, but he actually has a fantastic cricket brain on him.



A dominant display from the Protea batters to set up a huge chase for the Tigers led by Quinton de Kock & Heinrich Klaasen.

The bowlers also demonstrated a disciplined line & length to bowl them out



"So, he assesses conditions really well and communicates that to us off the field even before we've walked out to bat. So, it adds a lot of value in that regard. "And then you never want to clip his wings really. You just want to let him fly. He structures it the exact way he feels needed, and we back that completely as a unit.