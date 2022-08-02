Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler says the club’s goal this season is to push his players to the next level. After finishing second in the PSL last term, the only way is up for the Citizens.

With a maiden Caf Champions League campaign on the horizon, his players will be tested like never before. PLANNE: City boss Eric Tinkler City have the kans to kick the PSL season off with a bang against champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Cape Town Stadium this Friday, Tinkler warns his manne to run their own race and success will come. He explains: “We aren’t gonna be unrealistic and say we’re going to be competing with Sundowns for the league.

"We will compete with them on the field. But you don't win the league by beating Sundowns. "You win the league by winning those other games - the follow-up games three games later against Swallows." And rather than focusing on the hunt for trophies, Tinkler wants his manne to focus on himself.

