Springbok rookie Canan Moodie is wide-eyed in Toulon where the Springboks are preparing for their first Rugby World Cup match against Scotland on Sunday. Sitting innie skoolbanke at Boland Landbou four years ago when the Springboks were crowned world champions in Japan, the 20-year-old Moodie says: “It’s slowly starting to set in what a dream come true it is to be here.

“In 2019 I was still in school watching these guys win the World Cup, and now I get to wear the kit with the 2019 winner’s badge on it. So, it’s very special and I’m very fortunate to be here. Being in France for the Rugby World Cup is a dream come true for Canan Moodie - more here: https://t.co/hsUL1XFli8 😊#Springboks #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/5qmT66h1pV — Springboks (@Springboks) September 4, 2023 “The long wait is over and in less than a week we get started with the competition.” Entering the World Cup, which kicks off on Friday with a match between hosts France and New Zealand, as one of the favourites to successfully defend their title, Moodie adds of facing Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania in Pool B: “Every game is important, especially in a pool as tough as ours. We are starting off against Scotland and it’s a very important game in our campaign because we want to start off well.

We. Are. Rugby 🏉 #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/Fx6tKW8qkW — Springboks (@Springboks) September 4, 2023 “We’ve been preparing the whole year for this, and with all the matches and preparation leading into this, I think we’ll be ready for Sunday.” The Springboks kick off in Marseille, but is preparing in Toulon, where Moodie’s fellow wing Cheslin Kolbe spent two seasons playing for the local club. Fired up: Bok Cheslin Kolbe.Picture credit: David davies Kolbe is quoted by the Springboks’ website of saying ahead of their tournament opener: “There’s a lot of excitement in the group. There will always be expectations from the public. But we won four years ago and if we want to replicate that, it will take a lot of hard work, commitment and sacrifices from each one of us. There is pressure of course, but we see it as positive pressure.