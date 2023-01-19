Cape Town football legend Benni McCarthy has been hailed as Manchester United’s secret weapon by coach Erik ten Hag.
Hanover Park se eie has been instrumental in United’s recent resurgence since joining Ten Hag’s staff in July.
The former Cape Town City coach was hired to make the Red Devils more of a threat in attack as Ten Hag was tasked to take the Old Trafford giants back to the top of English football.
Making a difference 🎯— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 18, 2023
The boss was full of praise for @BenniMcCarthy17 in his recent fan Q&A 👏#MUFC
And with United having the chance to go second in the Premier League against Crystal Palace last night ahead of this weekend’s trip to log leaders Arsenal, McCarthy is doing his thing.
The Champions League winner has revived Marcus Rashford, who, with 18 goals this season before last night, has been firing alongside Antony, Bruno Fernandes and teen ace Alejandro Garnacho.
With Wout Weghorst also joining, Ten Hag says of Benni’s impact, Ten Hag says: “In our coaching staff, we had a lot of defenders and midfield players.
“He is offensive [minded] as he is a former striker and that is also a really specific job task in the team.
“I never played there, so I’m lucky to have someone in my staff who played there. Football is about scoring and… we have a specific scoring trainer.
“He has to add that, in details, working and for the rest of us, he has a relationship to all the players in our squad.
“He also has to work on the togetherness and he is doing a great job on that.”