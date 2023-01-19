Hanover Park se eie has been instrumental in United’s recent resurgence since joining Ten Hag’s staff in July.

Cape Town football legend Benni McCarthy has been hailed as Manchester United’s secret weapon by coach Erik ten Hag.

The former Cape Town City coach was hired to make the Red Devils more of a threat in attack as Ten Hag was tasked to take the Old Trafford giants back to the top of English football.

The boss was full of praise for @BenniMcCarthy17 in his recent fan Q&A 👏#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 18, 2023

And with United having the chance to go second in the Premier League against Crystal Palace last night ahead of this weekend’s trip to log leaders Arsenal, McCarthy is doing his thing.

In the 18-area: Yster Rashford

The Champions League winner has revived Marcus Rashford, who, with 18 goals this season before last night, has been firing alongside Antony, Bruno Fernandes and teen ace Alejandro Garnacho.