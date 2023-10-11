Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams is backing Mzansi’s foreign legion to get them back amongst Africa’s big dogs.
Unbeaten since a 2-1 Afcon 2023 qualifier defeat to Morocco in Rabat last June, South Africa have booked their place in the Cote d’Ivoire tournament next January.
The likes of Lyle Foster, Luke le Roux, Lebo Mothiba and Mihlali Mayambela are all starring in European leagues and Njabulo Blom and Bongokuhle Hlongwane are killing it in the USA. And Williams expects them to inspire coach Hugo Broos’ span when they take eSwatini at FNB Stadium in a Friday friendly, before going to a star-studded Cote d’Ivoire side next Tuesday.
#ComeShowYourLove #BafanaPride @LeCoqSportif_SA @ENDURADESPORTS @10bet_ZA @banxso @SABC_Sport @CastleLagerSA pic.twitter.com/zzQM0a4F7A— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 9, 2023
The skipper tells reporters: “We have stars. Lyle Foster is doing well now. Njabulo Blom.
There are a lot of guys doing extremely well.
“Yes, we don’t have someone as big as Benni McCarthy used to be, but we have to give credit Lyle Foster as well and Bongokuhle.
“It’s not easy going to foreign leagues and scoring goals
Second training session underway, Captain Ronwen Williams still ruled out of training so far. #BafanaPride
“As an outsider seeing how those players are doing overseas encourages me.”
The Mamelodi Sundowns shot stopper is carrying “a niggle” from Saturday’s MTN8 final defeat to Orlando Pirates.
But Bafana team doctor Thabo Maleka insists they are doing all they can skipper reg to play.
🚨🚨 Bafana Bafana Camp Update: Due to an acute illness - Monnapule Saleng is replaced by Khanyisa Mayo. A warm welcome to camp Mayo. #BafanaPride
Speaking to the Safa media team, Maleka says: “The team is giving him all the necessary attention.
“For the fact that we have him here in the camp we might see him on the pitch.”