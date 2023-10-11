Unbeaten since a 2-1 Afcon 2023 qualifier defeat to Morocco in Rabat last June, South Africa have booked their place in the Cote d’Ivoire tournament next January.

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams is backing Mzansi’s foreign legion to get them back amongst Africa’s big dogs.

The likes of Lyle Foster, Luke le Roux, Lebo Mothiba and Mihlali Mayambela are all starring in European leagues and Njabulo Blom and Bongokuhle Hlongwane are killing it in the USA. And Williams expects them to inspire coach Hugo Broos’ span when they take eSwatini at FNB Stadium in a Friday friendly, before going to a star-studded Cote d’Ivoire side next Tuesday.

The skipper tells reporters: “We have stars. Lyle Foster is doing well now. Njabulo Blom.

There are a lot of guys doing extremely well.