Hotspur coach Ange Postecoglou reckons if players want to bots on the field, they should do a Dricus du Plessis and step into the UFC ring. Postecoglou was not happy with James Maddison and Neal Maupay’s duel in Spurs’ 3-2 win over Brentford on Wednesday.

Maddison lost his cool when Maupay scored first in the tie and did the Spurs man’s “throwing darts” celebration. Darts: Bees’ Neal Maupay. Picture: Zac Goodwin After the match, Maddison revealed what he told Maupay on the pitch. He tells TNT Sports: “I just said to him he probably hasn’t scored enough goals of his own in the last few years to have his own celebration so he had to copy mine…” Maupay replied on Instagram: “More goals and less relegations in my career than James Maddison.”