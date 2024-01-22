South Africans were in celebratory mood yesterday, after Dricus du Plessis made history by claiming the country’s first ever UFC world title. Du Plessis dethroned the United States of America’s Sean Strickland to become the new UFC Middleweight champion after a gruelling five-round fight.

Many South Africans woke up at 5am yesterday to watch UFC 297 in Toronto, Canada. But they were made to wait for about three hours before the main meal - Du Plessis versus Strickland. And they weren’t disappointed, with Du Plessis ultimately holding the title aloft - poepoog en al - after a 47-48, 48-47 and 48-47 split-decision win. With mense in die kerke, shops and everywhere talking about his win, Du Plessis said straight after being crowned: “Coach, coach! I want my flag. I want my flag! This is history! Suid-Afrika, nou weet hulle wat ons weet!”

He adds: “Thank you so much, Canada. “Firstly, can I please get my South African flag? Secondly, I don’t know what to tell you right now, but you can probably hear all the South Africans outside, they are amazing.” The 32-year-old laat wag nie op hom nie and sommer called out former champion Israel Adesanya, saying: “Israel, get back into the cage so that we can settle the score!”

Sports minister Zizi Kodwa was one of the first people to congratulate the champ on X, writing: “South Africans, we have an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. Congratulations @dricusduplessis. “You have raised our country’s flag. Enjoy the moment. You have made the whole country proud! #UFC297 @ufc @SportArtsCultur” SA Rugby’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus tweeted: “Dricus ons is almal vreeslik trots op jou. Danko vir wat jy beteken en doen vir SA. Jy’s n absolute yster & warrior. You fight a lonely sport without a lot of support but you did it! Enjoy the celebrations you deserve it. Lekka! @dricusduplessis.”