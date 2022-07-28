Springbok hardman Duane Vermeulen is in a helse race against time to prove his fitness ahead of next week’s Rugby Championship opener against New Zealand in Nelspruit. The 36-year-old No.8 returned to the national team squad after missing the 2-1 July Incoming Series win over Wales recently after having knee surgery.

In his absence, Leicester Tigers ace Jasper Wiese packed down at No.8 for South Africa in two of the three Tests against the Dragons, with Stormer Evan Roos getting a run in the much-changed team for the second Test. VERSATILE: Steyn Wiese, though, was subbed off towards the end of the first half of the final Test for Kwagga Smith, who made a helse impact off the bench. Of whether Vermeulen will be back to face archrivals the All Blacks in Nelspruit, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says: “Duane [Vermeulen] has not yet had a rugby session with us as yet, so it would be tough to get him in the mix [for next week]. He’s still busy with his return-to-play rehab.”

🗣️ Springbok comment from Mpumalanga: “The All Blacks always require us to be on our A game” - more here: https://t.co/ehNVlo459F#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/SRb1WGfVB4 — Springboks (@Springboks) July 27, 2022 Vermeulen is one of two veterans returning to the squad, with the other being utility back Frans Steyn. A hamstring injury ruled the 35-year-old Cheetahs man out of the Wales series, with Nienaber adding: “Frans is in training sessions, he started with the Cheetahs in pre-season already… pic.twitter.com/lNkyTQQXzg — Springboks (@Springboks) July 27, 2022 “The main thing is they must handle this week’s load, we’re only on Wednesday and we’ve still got Friday’s training session and then next week and then we must make a decision as coaches.”