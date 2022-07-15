Cape Town City are set to complete the signing of US Under-20 international Jordan Bender. The Florida-born 20-year-old attacking midfielder is expected to arrive in the Mother City next week, having signed a three-year deal.

Interestingly, Bender has taken up South African citizenship, thanks to his Mzansi roots - with his dad born here and his grandparents still living in the country. MASSIVE TEST: City to host Downs A product of MLS club Orlando City, Bender decided to turn down a contract extension last October, before training with City in January. The mutual appreciation led to City helping him naturalise and he is set to register as a South African.

Bender will add to coach Eric Tinkler’s options in attack, where he is comfortable playing on the left wing and as a No.10. MENTOR: Ex-Devil Nani Having been at his former club since 2019, Bender has worked with ex-US international star Sacha Kljestan and former Chelsea and AC Milan striker Alexandre Pato. He also studied under former Manchester United winger Nani and Manchester City and Real Madrid ace Robinho.