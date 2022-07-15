Cape Town City are set to complete the signing of US Under-20 international Jordan Bender.
The Florida-born 20-year-old attacking midfielder is expected to arrive in the Mother City next week, having signed a three-year deal.
Interestingly, Bender has taken up South African citizenship, thanks to his Mzansi roots - with his dad born here and his grandparents still living in the country.
A product of MLS club Orlando City, Bender decided to turn down a contract extension last October, before training with City in January.
The mutual appreciation led to City helping him naturalise and he is set to register as a South African.
Bender will add to coach Eric Tinkler’s options in attack, where he is comfortable playing on the left wing and as a No.10.
Having been at his former club since 2019, Bender has worked with ex-US international star Sacha Kljestan and former Chelsea and AC Milan striker Alexandre Pato.
He also studied under former Manchester United winger Nani and Manchester City and Real Madrid ace Robinho.
Bender will be hoping to force his way into the team with a massive season on the horizon for the Citizens, who will compete in their maiden Caf Champions League adventure.
City are set to kick off the league campaign at Cape Town Stadium on August 5, according to a leaked first draft of fixtures sent to clubs on Wednesday night.
Having finished second in the PSL last term, they will do battle against the only team who finished above them - champions Mamelodi Sundowns.