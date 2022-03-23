This Brackenfell man is the only Capetonian selected to take part in the Indoor Cricket Tri-Series in Dubai – the first-ever international triangular series for the sport.

Rejéan Damon, 41, who grew up in Blackheath, says he is excited to be representing South Africa at the much-anticipated international sporting event.

Rejéan, who plays on the Masters side, will be jetting to the Middle East this week.

The series is being played between South Africa, England and the United Arab Emirates.

It starts on March 26 and ends on April 1.

The excited father of two tells the Daily Voice that he started playing indoor cricket when he was about seven, but as with most great sportsmen, he started playing the game in the street.

“I first started playing cricket in Margaret Street, Blackheath, where we lived,” he says.

“My parents have always been very proud of me since the first time I made the Boland Under-19 team in 2000.

“My dad passed away in 2007, and my mom Barbara to this day is still my biggest supporter.”

Rejéan is the only player from Cape Town, with the rest of the squad mostly Gauteng-based.

HAVING A BALL: Rejéan in action

“I’m very excited. It’s great to be able to play international cricket again.

“The last time we played international cricket was at the Masters in Cape Town in 2019. It feels good to be back,” he explains.

When he is not playing cricket, the devoted family man works as a software developer for Capitec Bank.

“My boys come and watch me whenever they get the opportunity and I would like to thank my wife Janine for always supporting me and allowing me the opportunity to play, so that I may follow my dream of representing my country.

“It’s always an honour to play for South Africa and to make your family proud.

“Our aim is to bring back the trophy.

“I represented South Africa in India in 2011.

“I also went to the Masters World Cup in Birmingham 2016.”

He says there are no specific positions in Indoor Cricket, and everyone is happy to be a good allrounder.

The self-funded squad of 11 will be departing on Thursday.

