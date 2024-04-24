According to reports in Europe, Manchester United have made contact with former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel to replace current manager Erik ten Hag. Dutchman Ten Hag is under groot pressure at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils in seventh place on the Premier League log with six games to play.

A hele 16 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, albeit with two games in hand, United are virtually out of the running for Champions League football next season. Under pressure: United’s Erik ten Hag. Picture: EPA/PETER POWELL And with the likes of Alan Shearer reckoning Ten Hag’s tydjie at United is long gone after letting slip a 3-0 lead before beating Coventry on penalties in the FA Cup semifinal on Sunday, German publication Kicker’s writer Georg Holzner wrote on X: “Tuchel… has already been contacted by #ManchesterUnited. “Owner James Ratcliffe , who highly values Tuchel, has asked the current Bayern coach about a commitment for the coming season in the event that the club parts ways with Erik ten Hag at the end of the season…”

As they prepare to host bottom club Sheffield United in the league at 9pm tonight, Ten Hag reckons mense are blowing things out of proportion after Coventry hit three late goals to druk his team all the way. Thomas tuchel to Manchester United…Who says no? pic.twitter.com/P0lGUE65Fm — ary 💎(fan) (@MUFCary) April 22, 2024 Ten Hag says of the reaction following that match: “I absolutely can’t understand the reaction [from the media]. “You asked the question: ‘Was it embarrassing?' No, the reaction from you was embarrassing.”