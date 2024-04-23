Premier League legend Alan Shearer reckons coach Erik ten Hag is already gone at Manchester United following Sunday’s penalty shootout win over Coventry in the FA Cup semifinal. United wasted a 3-0 lead to finish 3-3 after extra time and then booked their place in the final against Manchester City via spotkicks

So bad were United on the day that legend of the club Roy Keane said afterwards: “It’s getting to the stage that I’m almost disliking them. There’s huge problems for Manchester United going forward…” Ex-Newcastle ace Shearer, meanwhile, reckons those problems are no longer Ten Hag’s. PREDICTION: Legend Alan Shearer Shearer says on The Rest is Football podcast: “I think the future of the Manchester United manager is already determined. Even if they win the FA Cup I think he’s gone…