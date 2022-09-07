Chelsea on Wednesday sacked manager Thomas Tuchel a day after managing his 100th game at the club. Going down 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia on Tuesday night, the club wasted no time in booting Tuchel into touch the following morning.

A statement released by the Blues reads: "Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Thomas Tuchel. "[We] would like to place on record [our] gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea's history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here." While Chelsea have not started the season especially well, having lost two of their opening six Premier League games, Tuchel's exit is still a surprising move.

He made an instant impact when replacing Frank Lampard in January 2021, reviving the team's Premier League season and taking them to the Champions League final where they beat Manchester City. Reports coming out of England suggest new owner Todd Boehly will move swiftly to get in a replacement for Tuchel, with Brighton coach Graham Potter being named as a possible successor. Other options are former Tottenham Hotspur and PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino, while former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is also an option.