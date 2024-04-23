Arsenal will gun to open up a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings when they host London rivals Chelsea tonight at 9pm.
Level on points with Liverpool but ahead on goal difference, with Manchester City in third - one point behind them with a game in hand - the Gunners know there is no slipping up with five matches left to play in the season.
Leandro Trossard, who scored in the top right corner on the stroke of half-time to give the Gunners a 1-0 lead in their 2-0 win over Wolves last time out, knows there is no troosprys for Arsenal this time around.
After finishing second to Manchester City last season, Trossard says of the title race: “This is what you play for as a football player. You want to play for prizes and get involved in title races. We need to focus on ourselves now. We can only do our own thing and that’s to win all of our games and I think everyone is ready to do that.”
Opposing them is a Chelsea team that is playing for their own ding - with Mauricio Pochettino’s manskappe making a late push for Europe.
Only three points behind Newcastle in sixth place with a game in hand, the Blues can leapfrog West Ham, United and the Magpies from ninth to sixth tonight.
And following their 1-0 exit to Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinal at the weekend, Pochettino says: “The focus is on the game next Tuesday, there is not too many games to recover and it is going to be another tough game.
“Of course we need to win in a positive way to try to win more league games and get close to the position of being in Europe.”