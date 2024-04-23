Arsenal will gun to open up a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings when they host London rivals Chelsea tonight at 9pm. Level on points with Liverpool but ahead on goal difference, with Manchester City in third - one point behind them with a game in hand - the Gunners know there is no slipping up with five matches left to play in the season.

Leandro Trossard, who scored in the top right corner on the stroke of half-time to give the Gunners a 1-0 lead in their 2-0 win over Wolves last time out, knows there is no troosprys for Arsenal this time around. Eyeing Europe: Blues’ Pochettino. REUTERS/David Klein After finishing second to Manchester City last season, Trossard says of the title race: “This is what you play for as a football player. You want to play for prizes and get involved in title races. We need to focus on ourselves now. We can only do our own thing and that’s to win all of our games and I think everyone is ready to do that.” Opposing them is a Chelsea team that is playing for their own ding - with Mauricio Pochettino’s manskappe making a late push for Europe.