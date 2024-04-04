The two Premier League giants meet at Stamford Bridge at 9.15pm in swak form – two wins each in their last five games.

Chelsea Mauricio Pochettino has told his span to kom reg and end a 12-match winless run against Manchester United tonight.

The 12th-placed Blues, though, are looking to climb out of the bottom half of the table by avenging December’s 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford.​

And Pochettino says his manne must wys they are a big club: “We are Chelsea, but we need to behave like Chelsea, we need to behave like we want to belong to a big club.

PAKS UIT: Mauricio Pochettino

“We need to defend our badge and to play for our club​. The demand is so high from the Premier League and from the club.