Chelsea Mauricio Pochettino has told his span to kom reg and end a 12-match winless run against Manchester United tonight.
The two Premier League giants meet at Stamford Bridge at 9.15pm in swak form – two wins each in their last five games.
The 12th-placed Blues, though, are looking to climb out of the bottom half of the table by avenging December’s 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford.
And Pochettino says his manne must wys they are a big club: “We are Chelsea, but we need to behave like Chelsea, we need to behave like we want to belong to a big club.
“We need to defend our badge and to play for our club. The demand is so high from the Premier League and from the club.
“[Tonight] is Manchester United – the motivation is there.”
With the Blues sukkeling with a vrag injuries all season, United’s luck has also seemed to have deserted them, as Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof are doubts to London, where Erik ten Hag’s ouens have won once on nine previous trips to the English capital.
Boss Ten Hag, though, is positive his sixth-placed manskap can do the double over the Blues despite their poor recent form and chase down top-four rivals Aston Villa and Tottenham.
He says: “I have been in football long enough to know is that such things happen. Sometimes, you are not playing good but we are Man United and you still have to win.
“I would say, from Christmas, on it has been positive.”