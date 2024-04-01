Moroka Swallows grabbed a crucial late 1-0 win against Cape Town Spurs in the DStv Premiership at the Athlone Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The three points for the Dube Birds will aid them in their bid to avoid relegation from the league, but Spurs will rue the chances they missed to score in the match. A crucial matchup for the fight against relegation, both teams showed up with a clear mandate to get three points and it showed. It was a nervous first 20 minutes especially from Cape Town Spurs as they were trying to play out from the back, leaving themselves too exposed and causing a few errors from the goalkeeper Neil Boshoff.

The Urban Warriors were able to ward off the danger and eventually came into their stride by keeping possession. Moroka Swallows had chances on the counter attack, but could not capitalise on them, leaving them frustrated as the game became a lot more physical. The closest chance for Spurs came in the 29th minute as Ashley Cupido won the ball in the middle of the park and made a through pass to Asenele Velebayi. The ball was crossed into the penalty area but Katlego Maphathe could not make the connection and a crucial touch from Daniel Akpeyi in goal got rid of the danger. Spurs would continue to charge for goal but a number of blocks were made by the Dube Birds. Striker Gabadinho Mhango was a bit isolated as he stayed forward in hopes of catching the Urban Warriors on the counter but it was not to be. The scoreline was goalless at the halftime break after a tightly contested bid to score.

The second half followed a similar trend with both teams going for goal but not being able to find the final product to get the lead. Augustine Mahlonoko came close for Swallows in the 56th minute but his effort hit the upright. Luke Baartman had a few chances for Spurs with two headers but his efforts went wide of the goal. The frustration for the Urban Warriors continued as Maphathe also got another chance with 20 minutes left on the clock but Kwanda Mngonyama put his body on the line for a crucial block.