Tempers flared at Chiefs training before today’s final rematch against Crusaders at 8.05am, as forwards Samipeni Finau and Hamilton Burr klapped skote.

Super Rugby 2024 starts today, but daar was ‘n klomp drama already this week.

Chiefs win a THRILLER 🥵



What a game to start the season 🙌#SuperRugbyPacific #CHIvCRU pic.twitter.com/mMqV4zImp1 — Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) February 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Wallabies centre Lalakai Foketi was rushed to hospital yesterday after a neck injury at a Waratahs session ahead of tomorrow's duel with the Reds.

All of this, as the Crusaders launch their bid for an eighth straight Super Rugby title with new head coach Rob Penney.

They too have lost winger Will Jordan for the season after shoulder surgery, and British & Irish Lions yster Leigh Halfpenny (pectoral) is out for up to four months.