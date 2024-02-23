Super Rugby 2024 starts today, but daar was ‘n klomp drama already this week.
Tempers flared at Chiefs training before today’s final rematch against Crusaders at 8.05am, as forwards Samipeni Finau and Hamilton Burr klapped skote.
Chiefs win a THRILLER 🥵— Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) February 23, 2024
What a game to start the season 🙌#SuperRugbyPacific #CHIvCRU pic.twitter.com/mMqV4zImp1
Meanwhile, Wallabies centre Lalakai Foketi was rushed to hospital yesterday after a neck injury at a Waratahs session ahead of tomorrow's duel with the Reds.
All of this, as the Crusaders launch their bid for an eighth straight Super Rugby title with new head coach Rob Penney.
They too have lost winger Will Jordan for the season after shoulder surgery, and British & Irish Lions yster Leigh Halfpenny (pectoral) is out for up to four months.
What about THAT 🙌 🔥#SuperRugbyPacific #CHIvCRU pic.twitter.com/ZY67fLkQar— Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) February 23, 2024
A host of All Blacks are missing from New Zealand's Super Rugby sides this year with Sam Cane, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett and Ardie Savea all playing in Japan.
In Savea's absence, ex-England flanker Brad Shields will lead the Hurricanes against the Force.
Let the games begin…
Ready to go in Melbs ✌️#SuperRugbyPacific #REBvBRU pic.twitter.com/h8NIQdD0NY— Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) February 23, 2024
Weekend’s Super Rugby Fixtures
Friday: Chiefs vs Crusaders (8.05am), Rebels vs Brumbies (10.35pm), Force vs Hurricanes (1pm).
Saturday: Blues vs Fijian Drua (5.35am), Highlanders vs Moana Pasifika (8.05am), Reds vs Waratahs (11.05am).