The Springboks’ chances of defending their Rugby World Cup title has taken an asteroid-sized hit after star hooker Malcom Marx was ruled out of the tournament with injury on Thursday. The 29-year-old Marx, arguably the best hooker on the planet and a massive member of the Springboks squad, broke down with a reported lame leg this week ahead of Sunday's second pool match against Romania.

SA Rugby has yet to confirm the tournament-ending injury, but according to reports Marx suffered a knee injury. Stormers No 2 Joseph Dweba is on the Springboks’ standby list and could replace Marx in the squad. Bongi Mbonambi was on Wednesday selected to start and lead a much-changed Springboks side against Romania. He will now become the Boks’ first-choice hooker.