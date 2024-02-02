The Special One, Jose Mourinho, is reportedly interested in a sensational comeback at Manchester United, where he feels he has unfinished business.
The Daily Mail in the UK quotes a friend of Mourinho saying: “His [Mourinho’s] ambition is to return to United. He feels like he has unfinished business there after how it ended last time and he had made it his mission to go back.”
Ok I'm going to put it out there: I want #JoseMourinho back @ManUtd— George Galloway (@georgegalloway) February 1, 2024
Mourinho, who was sacked by Italian club Roma last month, will therefore keep a close eye on the club he left in 2018 after arriving in 2016.
With current coach Erik ten Hag under pressure with the club in ninth place ahead of last night’s trip to Wolves, the Red Devils also face another potential tricky visit from another ex-Old Trafford coach David Moyes and his West Ham team on Sunday at 4pm.
🚨![CDATA[]]>🚨![CDATA[]]>🌕| MAJOR BREAKING: Jose Mourinho is eyeing a sensational return to #mufc. He thinks he has “unfinished business” at Old Trafford. [@MikeKeegan_DM] pic.twitter.com/TsvifZiYUQ— centredevils. (@centredevils) January 31, 2024