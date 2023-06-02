The Special One Jose Mourinho says he doesn’t do silver medals and therefore he gave his Europa League second prize to a young fan in the stands. Mourinho’s Italian team Roma lost 4-1 to Sevilla on penalties after their European final tie in Budapest ended in a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

Unhappy with tweede plek, Mourinho tells Movistar: “That’s what I did [I gave my medal to a fan], I don’t want silver medals. I don’t keep silver medals, so I gave it away,” The ugly scenes follow Jose Mourinho's confrontation with referee Anthony Taylor in a car park. — GOAL News (@GoalNews) June 1, 2023 Mourinho could be in groot moeilikheid for a vuilbek rant after the game turned ugly following a number of controversial calls by English referee Anthony Taylor. Taylor failed to check a second-half Roma penalty claim for a handball and also handed out 13 yellow cards plus one for Mourinho and nog twee for members on the bench.