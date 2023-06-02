The Special One Jose Mourinho says he doesn’t do silver medals and therefore he gave his Europa League second prize to a young fan in the stands.
Mourinho’s Italian team Roma lost 4-1 to Sevilla on penalties after their European final tie in Budapest ended in a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.
Unhappy with tweede plek, Mourinho tells Movistar: “That’s what I did [I gave my medal to a fan], I don’t want silver medals. I don’t keep silver medals, so I gave it away,”
The ugly scenes follow Jose Mourinho's confrontation with referee Anthony Taylor in a car park.— GOAL News (@GoalNews) June 1, 2023
Mourinho could be in groot moeilikheid for a vuilbek rant after the game turned ugly following a number of controversial calls by English referee Anthony Taylor.
Taylor failed to check a second-half Roma penalty claim for a handball and also handed out 13 yellow cards plus one for Mourinho and nog twee for members on the bench.
After a running battle with the officials, Mourinho waited in the car park to attack Taylor.
Jose Mourinho waited outside to call Anthony Taylor a 'f*cking crook' 😳 pic.twitter.com/0BrQfTZL9x— GOAL (@goal) June 1, 2023
A viral video shows, Mourinho confronting the ref and saying: “F***ing disgrace man, it’s a f***ing disgrace. Congratulations, you f***ing disgrace.”