Players affiliated to Professional Darts South Africa (PRO-DSA) will be eyeing the bullseye when the circuit kicks off. The PRO-DSA will launch a national circuit across the country next week, just one year after launching their first competition in Gauteng. Prize money at the launch was R110 000.

The top 16 players of each of the five regions will qualify for the grand finale, which is planned to take place at a prestigious venue, which will be announced in due course. The top prize up for grabs is a fully paid entry to the Professional Darts Corporation Q School in England to the value of R80 000. CEO: Nolan Arendse, 55. Picture supplied Operations director for PRO-DSA, Waleed Clayton, says: “Our main objective is to create opportunities for dart players to earn a living playing professional darts in South Africa and abroad.

“Our second objective is to create access to the international PDC Q-School which will allow professional players the opportunities to gain a tour card and gain valuable experience in their professional growth.” PRO-DSA ,which is recognised by the South African sports ministry and Sascoc due to its relationship with Darts South Africa (DSA), was registered as an NPC in 2022. Their first ever competition took place in Gauteng a few months later. Clayton said they are working hard towards a professional women’s championships and professional junior championships in future.