It was another kwaai moment for South Africa as the African Darts Group (ADG) team came out tops in their first major international competition. The group of five darts players won gold at the DPFL Darts Live event that took place in Florida, USA from August 17 to 20.

Devon “The African Warrior” Petersen and Leané van der Walt won the mixed doubles, Dean Naude made it to the top 16 in the men’s singles, while Valerie Petersen and Leané made it to the top 8 women’s singles and doubles. Bradley Pillay came third in his singles block. DOUBLES DELIGHT: Devon Petersen, Leané van der Walt Darts champ Devon says that ADG’s vision is to help create a platform locally for ordinary players to be extraordinary by creating a platform locally to achieve internationally. “The African Darts Group team is South Africa’s first international outing and we came home with gold in an event that shows loads of potential for the future of the sport,” he explained.

More on this How great though dart

“We are building a system that incorporates the perfect platform that bridges the gap from amateur to professional. The African Darts Group was proud to be represented by five players at this year’s event.” The former Mitchells Plain resident, who now resides in Bradford in the UK, was proud to perform so well with Leanè. “My performance showed the positive signs I was hoping for, and I topped this with the mixed doubles title with an extremely talented lady in Leané van der Walt,” he added.

Devon has dart academies in Nigeria and the States where school children are registered with the Junior Darts Championships. ADG’s managing director, Denver Apollus, told the Daily Voice that they are always excited to see how this inclusive sport continues to make history. “We are extremely proud of their journey thus far and cannot wait to see where it will continue to take them,” he added.