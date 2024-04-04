The Citizens took a deserved lead through 19-year-old Jody Lee Ah Shene, in his first start for the club, after 23 minutes.

Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler has warned his players to hou their koppe after big blunders cost them in a 2-2 PSL draw at Sekhukhune United on Tuesday night.

But a mistake at the back six minutes later as City tried to play their way out saw the third-placed team in the league hit back through Linda Mntambo, who punished another error to give his side a 2-1 half-time lead.

City, though, fought their way back and were handed a point by a screamer from teenager Heaven Sereetsi in the 65th minute.

With City down in fifth in the league, Tinkler assessed the result, saying: “To be honest, I don’t think it’s a true reflection of the match. We let ourselves down terribly.