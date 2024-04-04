Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler has warned his players to hou their koppe after big blunders cost them in a 2-2 PSL draw at Sekhukhune United on Tuesday night.
The Citizens took a deserved lead through 19-year-old Jody Lee Ah Shene, in his first start for the club, after 23 minutes.
But a mistake at the back six minutes later as City tried to play their way out saw the third-placed team in the league hit back through Linda Mntambo, who punished another error to give his side a 2-1 half-time lead.
City, though, fought their way back and were handed a point by a screamer from teenager Heaven Sereetsi in the 65th minute.
With City down in fifth in the league, Tinkler assessed the result, saying: “To be honest, I don’t think it’s a true reflection of the match. We let ourselves down terribly.
“Their chances came from our mistakes. Our game management must be a helluva lot better.”