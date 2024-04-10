Widespread reports in European media claim that the Reds have come to a verbal agreement with the Sporting Lisbon coach.

According to Sky Germany, the 39-year-old Portuguese is said to have discussed a three-year contract to take the reins at Anfield next season, but “a deal is still to be finalised between the two clubs”.

The Daily Mail reports that “discussions between the two clubs wouldn't be prudent as this point in the season as Sporting focus on attempting to secure the Portuguese league title” – a second in four years under Amorim.

Sporting are four points clear of nearest rivals Benfica at the top of the league with a game in hand and seven games remaining.