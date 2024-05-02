A state witness has outed alleged gang boss, Jerome "Donkie" Booysen as the man who led a group of skollies to take back control of nightclubs from alleged rival, Nafiz Modack, by force. This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday. The witness is the former bodyguard of slain Steroid King, Brian Wainstein.

The rivalries allegedly dates back to 2016 where Lifman, Donkie, Colin Booysen and Andre Naude established a “brotherhood” but Colin left after a violent altercation at the Coco Bar in 2016. Colin complained that his own brother had brought in the 27s gang members from alleged boss William “Red” Stevens who were causing problems. The state witness claimed Donkie, Naude and two of their co-accused, Sam Farquharson and Eagan Norman, were part of a group who met with Red and his taxis filled with skollies at a garage near Sea Point.

He said Donkie and Naude travelled in a bullet proof BMW X5 followed by an entire convoy who surrounded Cubana nightclub. As Naude and Booysen called out the person in charge to discuss taking the club back from Modack, an unsuspecting patron got moered as they thought he was attempting to hurt Naude. The wintess said they were told to surround the entrances of each club visited that night to intimidate owners and managers.