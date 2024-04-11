Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has warned his span to learn from their costly mistakes in Tuesday’s dramatic 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich if they want to reach the Champions League semifinals. Arteta’s span ensured their quarterfinal clash remains finely balanced thanks to Leandro Trossard’s late equaliser in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s old tormentor-in-chief Harry Kane marked his return to north London with the ice-cool penalty that put Bayern 2-1 up in the first half. Former Tottenham striker Kane’s sixth career goal at the Emirates came after ex-Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry cancelled out Bukayo Saka's early opener for the Gunners. It was a frustrating evening for Arsenal, as they were undone by some sloppy defending and denied a late penalty shout from Saka.

Ahead of next Wednesday’s trip to the Allianz Arena, Arteta says: “We will go again in Munich. We are alive. The game became difficult and they understand they have to step up the level. “We have made some mistakes today. Let’s learn from it. “I sense the belief there. We are going to go to Munich and have a chance to win it. We’re going to be better in certain areas and that’s how we are going to prepare it.”

FRUSTRATED: Boss Mikel Arteta Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel bemoaned another penalty incident that didn’t go his side’s way. Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes inexplicably picked up the ball following a David Raya goal-kick in the 66th minute. Tuchel adds: “I know it was a crazy situation. They put the ball down, [the ref] whistles and the defender takes the ball with his hands.