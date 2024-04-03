Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is demanding his title-chasing Gunners continue to build momentum and bag three points from tonight’s 8.30pm Premier League clash. After becoming the first team to stop Manchester City from scoring in 57 league games at the Etihad Stadium in Sunday’s goalless stalemate, Arsenal are looking to regain top spot in the league before current leaders Liverpool take on Sheffield United tomorrow night.

And Arteta warns they can’t take their opponents lightly after the Gunners needed two late goals at Kenilworth Road, including a 97th-minute header from Declan Rice, to win 4-3 in December. Arteta says: “Now it’s Luton, this has gone now, it’s Luton, a really tough opponent. You know, what they’re doing against the top sides. “We’re going to be needing even more.

“When you see the games they haven’t won, it’s really tough. “We are not top [of the table] so that means that we have missed certain points somewhere else.” GUNNING FOR IT: Boss Mikel Arteta With leading goalscorer Bukayo Saka limping off at City with a knock and replaced by fit-again Gabriel Martinelli, Arteta called on his players to be ready to step up.

While revealing that Saka could play a role, he says: “We’re going to need everybody there. And being able to contribute in any possible way.” The 18th-placed Hatters, meanwhile, are desperate to escape the relegation zone. And veteran forward Andros Townsend says: “We’re gonna have to defend well, be resolute and try to hit them on the counter.