West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal wants his span to show more ballas when they host Tottenham Hotspur in tonight’s 9.15pm Premier League London derby. The Hammers were left frustrated at the weekend after they sat back on a 3-1 lead at Newcastle only to lose the match 4-3.

And Coufal says his seventh-placed manskap will have to be braver if they are to do the league double over fifth-placed Spurs in London tonight. He says: “It’s just difficult to find the right words, it’s so frustrating, but when we scored to make it 3-1, we just just stopped playing and we didn't play well enough . “We need to be braver. We need to play with more risk and everything and that’s it.”