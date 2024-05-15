The 22-year-old has scored the second most (21) goals in the Premier League thus far this season and is also second on the assists chart with 10.

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has been on fire for the Blues ever since his pre- season move from Manchester City.

But even after being labelled by captain Reece James as “one of the best in the world”, Palmer reckons that counts for very little if they can’t qualify for Europe.

Travelling to 10th-placed Brighton at 8.45pm tonight, the Blues, in seventh, are level on points with sixth-placed Newcastle United, who are also tonight against eighth-placed Manchester United.

With two league games to go and the Europa Conference League play-off round spot for sixth place up for grabs, Palmer says: “We have two tough games [against Brighton and Bournemouth on Sunday] and everything to fight for to get sixth place – which is our goal.