Reports last Friday claim the 30-year-old Senegal ace will undergo a medical tomorrow ahead of signing a three-year deal.

Sadio Mane looks set to complete his move to Bayern Munich after Liverpool reportedly agreed to sell the yster for £35m.

Mane will leave Anfield after 120 goals in 269 appearances and six trophies following his £34m from Southampton in June 2016.

The versatile forward’s exit brings the end to his attacking partnership with Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino, which was one of the most feared in Europe, as they help fire Jurgen Klopp’s manne to three Champions League finals.

Bayern will pay €32m guaranteed fee for Sadio Mané. Contract already set to be signed, valid until June 2025. Liverpool wanted to sign Nunez in order to approve Sadio’s departure. 🚨![CDATA[]]>🤝 #LFC



Liverpool will also receive add-ons, for a maximum of potential €40m total fee package. pic.twitter.com/9uqzXJ3s17 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2022

Mane isn’t the only Reds striker expected to move in the current window, with Takumi Minamino wanted by Premier League clubs Wolves and Fulham.