In an emphatic statement on Wednesday, SA Rugby clarified that the back-to-back world champions belong to them amid private equity interest. Saru says Ackerley Sports Group (ASG), an American sports investment company that has owned a klomp teams in the US and recently assumed majority control of Leeds United, was chosen unanimously at a general meeting on December 7, 2023.

The sports body claims ASG’s straightforward proposal focuses on immediate financial gain and guaranteed income, but the deal is not finalised. Update on SA Rugby's process of finding an equity partner - more here: https://t.co/Vrfnd2K5BC 📝 pic.twitter.com/c0Q0RbxYKi — Springboks (@Springboks) February 14, 2024 And importantly, Saru wysed that the Boks and other national teams under its umbrella will maintain their existing management and ownership models. A statement released by Saru in Q & A style reads: “Are [we] selling the Springboks? No.

“The Springboks and all national teams will retain their existing management and ownership models. “As national institutions, the Springboks and SA Rugby are not transferable to private equity. “This strategy is about harnessing our commercial rights in partnership with an organisation, creating a separate entity dedicated to elevating our commercial profile.”