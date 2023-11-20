Two men from Gauteng were taken in for questioning after a break-in at the South African Rugby Union offices in Panorama, police confirmed on Friday. The burglary took place last Monday, however, police were only called to the scene the following morning.

Video footage of the break-in has been widely circulated across social-media platforms, reports IOL. In the footage, from different views, two men can be seen trying to gain entry into the offices from different entrance points after 8pm. In footage timestamped after 9pm, two men can be seen inside the offices, going through doors and rifling through cupboards.

However, South Africans can rest assured that the Webb Ellis Cup is safe. Provincial police spokesperson, Novela Potelwa, said that Parow police responded to a call-out in Panorama where 68 laptops, SA Rugby paraphernalia and expensive dop was stolen during the break-in at the office complex. Novela says: “An investigation into a burglary at an office complex housing the South African Rugby Union and an auditing firm offices in Cape Town by the Western Cape Serious Violent Crimes (SVC) detectives is making headway with arrests imminent.