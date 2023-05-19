Leeds United could be relegated to the English Championship from the Premier League this weekend, if they go down to 15th-placed West Ham at London Stadium on Sunday at 2.30pm if other results go against them.
As it stands, Leeds, who won promotion to the Premier League at the end of 2020/21 for the first time in 16 years, are in 18th place on the log with two games to play.
While level on 31 points with 19th-placed Leicester, who play Newcastle on Monday, it’s the teams above them that could confirm Leeds’ drop this weekend.
If 17th-placed Everton (on 32 points) beat Wolves on Saturday at 4pm and Nottingham Forest (on 34 points) get a minimum of one point against Arsenal at 6.30pm, defeat for Leeds on Sunday will see them go down.
If that doesn’t play out, it will go down to the final round next weekend for coach Sam Allardyce’s charges.
Bottom side Southampton have already been relegated.