After the success of the South African Youth Team at last month's second Africa International Youth Kung Fu Championship where they were crowned Southern Africa Champions, nine athletes have now been selected to compete in The Hong Kong International Showcase in August. The Hong Kong Championship takes place annually in Ma On Shan, in China and this year it is anticipated that over 3800 athletes from over 35 countries will compete in the three day tournament.

Shifu Muhammad Junaid Chafeker a.k.a M.J.Li is very optimistic about the SA Youth Chin Woo Kungfu Team's performance at the upcoming championship and says: "I have a few young athletes in the squad who have been under my training for 8 years now, they've been to Hong Kong with me before and this presents them with another great opportunity to showcase their skills on the world stage, I am confident they will do well.“ Master: Chafeker. Picture supplied The SA Youth Team will compete in San Da Chinese Kickboxing Full Contact Divisions, Taolu Hand and Weapons Form Divisions and Group Synchronized events. M.J.Li will also compete in the professional athletes division. He previously took two youth teams to this championship where they won two gold medals, two silver and three bronze medals in 2018, and seven gold medals and two silver medals the following year.