The former Blitzboks skipper has taken over a sukkeling side that slumped to an 11th-placed finish in the previous tournament in Los Angeles, and is making his coaching debut at a venue where South Africa have never won the title in 24 years.

Interim Blitzboks head coach Philip Snyman has backed his manne to make history in his first tournament as the main konyn in Hong Kong this weekend.

But for Snyman, who captained the Blitzboks to World Sevens Series glory twice, there is enough belief in his squad to give it a proper go and defy history.

Speaking ahead of this morning’s two opening pool clashes against Ireland and Spain, with Samoa their final opponent tomorrow, he tells the team’s media: “I am confident that we will do well.

“You can’t dispute the talent in our squad – it was just a matter of making sure every player has a clear picture of what is expected of him. It is certainly a matter of belief and trust.”