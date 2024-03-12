A young rugby player from Lansdowne is ready to put his best foot forward as he represents South Africa on a tour to take on Great Britain in a Tag Rugby Test Series in July this year. Tauhier Davids, 22, was scouted and selected to be part of the squad, but needs your help to get to the UK.

He has been playing rugby for two years, and two weeks ago he participated in a tag tournament, which his team won. Tauhier says: “I am quite excited and happy to be getting this opportunity, but I am also stressed because of finances and trying to come up with the necessary funds. “I love rugby, I play all kinds of rugby such as contact rugby and touch rugby. Last week I played provincial touch rugby and we won gold. Rugby is my passion and being able to go overseas would mean so much to me, especially if we win.

“Playing tag rugby is more than just a game to me, it’s a way of life. Every time I step onto the field, I feel a rush of excitement and joy. The camaraderie, the teamwork and the thrill of chasing and dodging opponents make it an experience like no other.” Tauhier Davids, 22, was scouted and selected to be part of the squad but needs your help to get to the UK. Picture: Kaanita Photography Tauhier Davids from Lansdowne has been selected to represent the country in the South Africa vs Great Britain Tag Rugby Test Series from 6 and 7 July 2024 in the United Kingdom. Picture: Supplied Tauhier is now appealing for donations as he tries to raise R50 000 to secure his spot on the trip. This will include his flights, UK visa, travel insurance, accommodation, kit, transportation, food, administration fee and ITF entry Fee. The team will depart from Cape Town on 2 July and will return on 10 July.