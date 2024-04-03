The seventh-placed Blitzbokke arrived in the Far East, and will face Ireland – currently second on the standings – and Spain in their first two pool matches on Friday, and will wrap up on Saturday against Samoa.

Skipper Selvyn Davids says his Blitzboks will play without fear and are free to express themselves after touching down for this weekend’s Hong Kong Sevens.

And although they have a new head coach in Philip Snyman, Davids – who will be playing in his 35th sevens tournament this week – reckons dinge haven’t changed all that much behind the scenes.

He says: “Coach Philip has been in our system, so there weren’t too many changes. We know him and we know what he expects of us.

“It makes it much easier for us, because if you are comfortable in what you do, it’s easier to go out onto the field and express yourself.