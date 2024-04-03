All Blacks yster Ardie Savea is begging New Zealand’s rugby bosses to consider following South Africa’s player eligibility rules or risk falling behind the world champions. The World Player of the Year is currently unavailable for the All Blacks after taking up a deal with Japanese club Kobe Steelers.

However, speaking to the New Zealand media, Savea said he would like to see the All Blacks copy the Springboks when it comes to selecting overseas-based stars. In fact, half the squad that helped the Boks defend their world title in 2023 were based in Europe or Japan. Savea says: “What worked five, 10, 15 years ago maybe can’t work now. We’ve just got to be innovative and smart around what we’re doing.