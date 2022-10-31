It was a nightmare before Christmas for the Cape’s PSL teams this weekend, as both Cape Town City and Stellenbosch lost their last games before the World Cup break. On Saturday, the Citizens were beaten 2-1 at Marumo Gallants with a late goal.

FULL TIME | Defeat at the death.



⚔️ Gallants 2️⃣-1️⃣ CTCFC 💙#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/X5urmvq1e1 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 29, 2022 It was a bitter pill to sluk for City as they chased a winner after substitute Wayde Lekay headed home his first goal for the club with five minutes to play to cancel out Ranga Chivaviro’s first-half opener. But Chivaviro was on the end of a Gallants counter in injury time to break City hearts, leaving coach Eric Tinkler’s manne 13th on the log with 13 points after 12 games. They will have to pick themselves up before hosting USM Alger in a Caf Confederation Cup first-leg playoff for a place in the group stage, before welcoming Royal AM in the league on December 30.

Sunday, it was Stellies’ turn to taste defeat, going down 1-0 at AmaZulu. A 31st-minute rocket by Rally Bwalya was enough to see off coach Steve Barker’s manne as the Winelanders sukkelled to threaten their hosts. It leaves the Maroons marooned in 10th on 14 points from their 13 games played.