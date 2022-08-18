South Africa’s fast bowlers blew away England’s top order on Day One of their first Test at Lord’s on Wednesday. When rain stopped play in the second session of the day, after 32 overs, England were on 116/6, with Anrich Nortje taking 3/43 and Ollie Pope fighting hard for the hosts with his unbeaten 61 runs off 87 balls.

And while rain washed out most of the day, it was still entertaining stuff at the home of cricket, as South Africa’s quicks won the battle against England’s Bazball. RESOLVE: England's Ollie Pope Proteas captain Dean Elgar won the toss and decided to send in the hosts. Taking the field with a fast-bowling quartet of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Nortje, the plan was always going to be to blow the English away with pace.

Rabada (2/36) struck as early as the third over, when Alex Lees (6) edged one of his deliveries into the gloves of Kyle Verreynne behind the stumps. What a way to grab 5️⃣0️⃣ Test wickets @AnrichNortje02 🔥#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/EqPgcxbvnG — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 17, 2022 Six overs later, Rabada got the wicket of the second second opening batsman, when Zak Crawley (9) found the hands of Aiden Markram at second slip. When Marco Jansen (1/18) trapped Joe Root (8) leg before in the 14th over, England were reeling at 42/3.

It soon became 55/4 after Jonny Bairstow was clean bowled by Nortje. 🔴 ANRICH IS FLYING



Nortje delivers it perfectly, gets some late movement and Stokes edges it to Keegan Petersen in the slips



🍽️And that's lunch



🏴![CDATA[]]>󠁧![CDATA[]]>󠁢![CDATA[]]>󠁥![CDATA[]]>󠁮![CDATA[]]>󠁧![CDATA[]]>󠁿England 100/5 after 26 overs



🗒️ Ball by ball https://t.co/KNz7vLG39F

📺 SuperSport Grandstand 201#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 17, 2022 England skipper then joined Pope in the middle and scored 20 vinnige runs off 30 balls, before he too found the edge of a Nortje delivery - taken in the slips by Keegan Petersen with the last ball of the morning session (100/5). When play resumed, England scored 16 runs before Nortje bowled Ben Foakes (6).