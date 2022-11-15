Stormers second-rower Salmaan Moerat is set to get his big chance in the Green and Gold when the Springboks tackle Italy on their tour of Europe on Saturday. Despite losing their first two games against Ireland (19-16) and France (30-26) respectively, the Springbok management team will continue with their plan to test the depth in their squad.

With only five wins from 11 Tests in 2022, the Springboks will be hoping a fresh squad will give them a 50 percent win record for the year at the end of Saturday’s match before concluding the season against England next week . Sitting next to Moerat in the Springboks’ media conference yesterday, assistant coach Deon Davids says: “In the past couple of games we’ve got a lot of answers in terms of selection and playing point of view and we will continue with that process. “Salmaan might be in the starting lineup or might be playing on the bench on Saturday. Positive: Couch Deaon Davids “We want to answer certain questions in the build-up to the World Cup. There is a big belief in the squad that we have.

“We play every game to win and it’s important for us to stay objective and positive in terms of where we are. We have to approach that game with that mindset.” Asked whether he thinks the team is on the right track ahead of next year’s World Cup, Moerat, who played two Tests off the bench earlier this year, says: “I definitely think we are on the right track if you look at the processes… “It’s not nice losing… but if you are happy with the processes and know the plan, I reckon we are in a good place. The next few weeks will be challenging and we are focusing on the processes and hopefully get the result.”